UDP, PDF extend support to Conrad-led coalition in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 5: The political uncertainties looming large in Meghalaya after a fractured mandate has blown over.

In a dramatic development the dominant regional party UDP has decided to join the coalition led by Conrad Sangma.

UDP which has 11 members, was accompanied by PDF which has another couple.

The NPP and BJP combine already had a strength of 32 MLAs. With this development, the strength has gone up to a formidable 45.

Letters extending support were handed over to Conrad Sangma on Sunday evening. With this the spectre of stalemate and confrontation has blown over.