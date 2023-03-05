Opposition leaders slam ‘misuse of CBI’ in Manish Sisodia’s arrest, write letter to PM Modi

Shillong, March 5: Slamming the alleged misuse of central agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) several leaders of opposition parties today shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The leaders who have written letter to PM Modi against arrest of Sisodia include Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and BRS’s K Chandrashekar Rao.

The letter while criticizing the arrest of Sisodia, also raised questions on alleged financial irregularities in Adani Group. The letter asked as to why these irregularities were never probed by the government.

“Manish Sisodia is recognised globally for transforming Delhi’s school education. His arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt and further confirm what the world was only suspecting-that India’s democratic values stand threatened under an authoritarian BJP regime,” the letter read.

The opposition leaders in the letter also alleged that the central agencies do not act against those who join BJP.

The letter further stated, “It is clear that these agencies have their priorities misplaced. Following the publication of an international forensic financial research report, SBI and LIC have reportedly lost over Rs 78,000 crores in market capitalisation of their shares due to exposure to a certain firm. Why have the central agencies not been pressed into service to investigate the firm’s financial irregularities despite the public money at stake?”