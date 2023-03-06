Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured during shoot in Hyderabad; know his condition

Shillong, March 6: Bollywood actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan was injured during shooting of a movie in Hyderabad. Reports suggested he injured his rib cartilage.

Amitabh Bachchan, 80, was shooting for his movie Project K in Hyderabad when he was injured. Bachchan updated the news of injury on his blog.

He told his fans that he was at present resting and healing his injury. Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscular tear during an action scene in the Project K movie. It is believed that Bachchan will take a week’s time to heal after which the shooting of the movie will resume.