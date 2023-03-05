Oscars 2023: Where and when to watch the live broadcast

Shillong, March 5: As the most prestigious Oscars Awards 2023 are scheduled to be held on March 12, many people want to know the time and channels were these will be broadcast.

The 95th Academy Awards which will have nominations from across the globe will become a memorable day for many. The Oscars Awards 2023 will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood shopping mall in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12.

The awards will being as 8 pm and continue for 3 hours till 11 pm. People in India who wish to watch the live broadcast of Oscars Award 2023 can tune in to ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC is available on most of the cable and satellite subscriptions. The Academy Awards can also be watched on services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Hulu Plus Live TV among others.