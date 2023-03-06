NPP president Conrad Sangma takes oath along with other MLAs in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 6:  The national president of National People’s Party (NPP) and the legislature party leader Conrad Sangma today took oath along with other newly-elected MLAs of Meghalaya Assembly.

The oath was administered by the Protem Speaker Timothy D Shira.

The NPP-led coalition with support of 45 MLAs in the 60-member House is all set to form the next government in Meghalaya headed by Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister.

The  new council of ministers will take oath tomorrow in Raj Bhavan here in presence of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and a galaxy of dignitaries.

The NPP which is the largest party in the Assembly with 26 MLAs is supported by UDP (11 MLAs), BJP (2 MLAs), PDF (2 MLAs), HSPDP (2 MLAs) and two Independent MLAs

