PDF did not ask for ministerial berth: Banteidor Lyngdoh

Shillong, Mar 6: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) working president, Banteidor Lyngdoh said that the party had not put any condition of getting a ministerial berth when it had gone to support the NPP-led MDA 2.0 coalition Government.

“Personally, I have told Chief Minister designate Conrad K. Sangma that I do not aspire to become a cabinet minister this time round. I will reject even if there is an offer to become a minister now,” Lyngdoh who was the Sports and Youth Affairs in the previous NPP-led MDA coalition said when asked for his reaction as to why the PDF was not given a Cabinet berth here on Monday.

He said that the Chief Minister designate will also confirm that he had not asked for a Cabinet berth when they had gone to submit the NPP-led Government.

The PDF working president said that he will be more than happy if there is an offer for his party president and Sohra MLA, Gavin Miguel Mylliem to become a minister.

“But as it stands we have not asked for any cabinet berth as the party,” Lyngdoh who represents the Mawkynrew constituency said.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the party had gone to support the government after learning that the UDP has gone ahead without informing them.

“We were the last to go and support. We wanted to stick with the UDP even if they decided to sit in the opposition. We feel it would be better to be part of the government and continue to raise issues afflicting the people and the state,” PDF working president.

Lyngdoh said that the party will continue to raise the issue of the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution and on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“We would like the Village Administration Bill (VAB) to become an Act so as to empower the traditional bodies including the Dorbar Shnongs,” he said.

The PDF working president also said that the party will be impressed upon the new government on the need to do away with the personal interview in the recruitment for the vacant posts in the various government departments.

“The deserving candidates will get the jobs if we do away with personal interviews,” Lyngdoh said.