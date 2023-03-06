12-member Meghalaya ministry takes oath tomorrow

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

 

Shillong, March 6: The 12-member Council of Ministers in Meghalaya headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is taking oath of office and secretary tomorrow in Raj Bhavan here in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The following is the composition of the ministry to be headed by Conrad Sangma for the second consecutive occasion. An official notification is being issued soon.

Chief Minister  – Conrad K Sangma
Ministers:
Prestone Tynsong
Sniawbhalang Dhar
A L Hek
Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh
Paul Lyngdoh
Comingone Ymbon
AT Mondal
Kyrmen Shylla
Marcuise N Marak
Rakkam A Sangma
Shakliar Warjri

