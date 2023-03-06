12-member Meghalaya ministry takes oath tomorrow

Shillong, March 6: The 12-member Council of Ministers in Meghalaya headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is taking oath of office and secretary tomorrow in Raj Bhavan here in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The following is the composition of the ministry to be headed by Conrad Sangma for the second consecutive occasion. An official notification is being issued soon.

Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma

Ministers:

Prestone Tynsong

Sniawbhalang Dhar

A L Hek

Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh

Paul Lyngdoh

Comingone Ymbon

AT Mondal

Kyrmen Shylla

Marcuise N Marak

Rakkam A Sangma

Shakliar Warjri