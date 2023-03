Shillong, March 7: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has today early morning arrested another person in Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’.

The accused has been identified as Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai.

Pillai is an accused and allegedly worked with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha.

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was sent to 14-day judicial remand and will be lodged in Tihar Jail in the Delhi liquor policy scam.