Disgruntled UP man donates property worth Rs 1.5 crore to government

Shillong, March 7: An 85 year old man annoyed over his children for abandoning him has donated his property worth Rs 1.5 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Nathu Singh is a farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. He has a son who is a school teacher. He alleged that his son and daughter in law ill-treated him, making him decide to give away his property to the government. Singh also has four daughters who are all married.

Nathu has been living alone in an old age home after his wife’s death. He alleged that none of his family members ever came to see him at the old age home and he was left alone. He submitted an application with the local administration that upon his death, the government could use the land to construct a school or a hospital. He has also donated his body for research after his death.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Budhana, Arun Kumar told media persons that Nathu Singh’s request has been registered with the administration and it will come into force after his death. “The property will belong to him till he is alive” said Kumar.