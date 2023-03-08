“Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention…”, Amitabh Bachchan in latest blog post

Shillong, March 8: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was recently injured during shoot of movie Project K in Hyderabad. The actor suffered a rib cartilage injury and is resting at his Mumbai home.

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday in a blog post said that he has been restrained from doing any physical activity due to the injury.

“languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity.. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now.. The open house.. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie…starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next.. those times may never come again… I hope they do.. but it looks difficult.. at least for the present ..”

He further wrote, “I dislike being referred to in the glorious epithets that are constructed in my introduction or in a reference.. sadi ke mahanayak, the greatest actor of the century.. no.. no such adjectives please.. just a simple name will do…”