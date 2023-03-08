ED summons Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter in Delhi liquor policy scam

Shillong, March 8: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for questioning in connection with alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Member Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha was summoned by the ED for questioning after a Hyderabad businessman Arun Pillai was arrested in the case recently. It has been alleged by the ED that Pillai in a statement has said that he was a benami of Kavitha in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already under judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail in the liquor scam.

Many opposition leaders had recently written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the alleged use of central agencies against opposition leaders. KCR had also signed the letter.