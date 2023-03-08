Shameless BJP!

Editor,

When the BJP government came to power in 2014 under Prime minister Modi, their rallying cry was to free India from corruption. All of us were living in that hope that this government will really end the number of scams that the country was facing all those years. But then came the Nirav Modi case; still we gave the BJP government the benefit of doubt and hoped that Mr Nirav Modi would be brought to justice. But sadly that did not happen. Similarly, when Home Minister Amit Shah came to Meghalaya and said that Meghalaya was on the number one list as the most corrupt state in the country, many of us were optimistic that the BJP will end the corruption that plagues the state, but here again it was all talk because after the declaration of election results, the BJP with only two MLA’s in the state assembly was quick to lend support to the NPP led government once again. Is the NPP not the party accused of corruption by the BJP? The State unit president of the BJP in his election campaign said that the BJP government in the centre will send a CBI inquiry to investigate against all the corruption allegations of the previous MDA government, but he was the first to rush to the NPP with letter of support to form the government. Again one BJP MLA in one of his interviews with an eminent journalist vehemently said that he does not want to be a part of the new government if it is led by NPP. Sadly, it was not to be since they were quick to support the NPP led government with the blessings of the central leadership.

Was not BJP’s goal to end corruption and if they were so much against corruption they should sit in the Opposition and allow the centre to probe all the corruption charges. But BJP will not do such things since by hook or by crook they want to be in power and they will send a CBI enquiry only against those political parties that do not toe their line or who are not partners in the NDA like they did in Delhi and other states. Since NPP is a partner in the NDA therefore BJP will not do anything against all the corruption allegations in the previous NPP-led government. Therefore, we can rightly conclude that all these talk about the BJP being against corruption do not hold water since it is also involved in corruption by lending its support to the corrupt political party. This is purely double standards by the BJP. If the BJP has any morals left then they should withdraw support and probe against corruption charges. It’s time to walk the talk Mr Modi.

Yours etc.,

K Thangkhiew,

Shillong-1

Corruption should not be tolerated

Editor,

When the situation reaches the tipping point, a friend might also behave like an enemy. Following the arrest of the Delhi cabinet Minister – Manish Sisodia, his party colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj burst out before the public that one should not worry about being arrested in Delhi. The MLA assured the crowd that the arrested AAP leaders could have lots of fun (majja) in the jail. He was insistent because the Delhi jail comes under his government. He was seemingly oblivious to the impact of his outburst that might damage the party’s credibility. Interestingly, Bharadwaj’s statement came months after many CCTV images of AAP’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain delightfully luxuriating in his prison cell leaked on social media. Some video clippings from within the jail went viral in November 2022, showing the Minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case, reveling in luxury.

The recent arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI on February 26 has certainly raised many eyebrows. He is allegedly involved in deliberately tweaking the Excise policy favoring top liquor vendors and receiving “kickback” therefrom. The policy was later withdrawn as it exposed the blatant irregularities in the AAP ministries. What really made the public more suspicious is the fact that Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 34 others accused in the scam had allegedly changed as many as 140 mobile phones to destroy the digital evidence. CBI has now taken up the case with all seriousness.

Amidst the heat of political chaos, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit pleaded with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena a couple of days ago to take a firm stand against Arvind Kejriwal and his team. He claimed that AAP leaders are involved in various corruption cases, including advertisements and “misusing” of funds received from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

What is ironic is that the party that rose to prominence with the ‘holier than thou’ attitude now has its top leaders being pulled up by the courts while many have been arrested on various corruption charges, including involvement in inciting violence during the 2020 Delhi riots that also saw many journalists being lethally assaulted. Prashant Bhushan, Kumar Vishwas, Shazia Ilmi, Kapil Mishra, Alka Lamba, and Yogendra Yadav are some of the key confidantes of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who were either removed by him or left the party as they believed that their boss deviated from the party principles and ethics. It may be noted that these ardent party leaders were the first to publicly shout out what stinks from the pit of the AAP. The most intellectual and erudite leader Kumar Vishwas has often explicitly spoken out in a public forum that the top party leaders never hesitated in making friends with those forces who openly pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Dr. Munish Raizada, a neo-natologist from Chicago and a party founder member and “contributor”, has made a complete documentary film — “Transparency: Pardarshita” exposing how and why many dedicated founder members left the AAP that was formed on ethical principles to eradicate corruption.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

VIP culture goes berserk

Editor,

The closing of another electoral chapter and the dawn of a new government has created a wave of excitement in the minds of the people of the State. The 2023 elections have taken everyone by surprise and all are waiting for the big day when the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Being a concerned citizen of the state, it saddens me that such an auspicious occasion mentioned above has angered every common man and woman of the State.

With the trial preparations and no-entry sign boards in every nook and corner of Shillong, commuting from point A to point B has become a mammoth task. Furthermore, it baffles me why the Education Department is not giving a holiday or cancelling the ongoing examination as we know the coming of the VIP and the amount of ‘No Entry’ signboards will create massive traffic jams which will hamper the students from reaching their respective examination centers.

With reference to the above context, I humbly request the authority to take note of this and in future devise a plan so that it will not affect the students appearing for their final board exams.

Yours etc.,

Andy Lyngdoh,

Assistant Professor,

Via email