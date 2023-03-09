Instagram down? Several users report issue with social media platform

By The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 9: Is Instagram down today? This was a question that thousands of users asked on Twitter and Facebook today morning as an outage was reported and many people were not able to access their accounts.

As per an outage tracking device Downdetector, there were over 27,000 users who reported the issue with Instagram.

In a Twitter message, the PR team of Instagram said, “Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience”.

It later started a meme fest on Twitter and Facebook in which the affected users started posting messages with the hashtag ‘Instagram down’.

