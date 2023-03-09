Motion to address caste discrimination passed by Toronto school board

Shillong, March 9: A motion to address the caste discrimination at Toronto schools was passed by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Trustees who voted in its favour.

The motion was passed and the 16 trustees who voted in its favour chose that any case of caste discrimination will be referred to the human rights authorities in the province of Ontario to assess it.

TDSB will now be required to file an application with the Human rights to provide a framework for addressing caste bullying in a public education context.

The original motion, passed on February 8 by the TDSB’s Governance and Policy Committee had sought that a two-phased plan to address caste oppression be implemented within the system itself.

Few trustees including Weidong Pei, who claimed there was no data to support the motion opposed it.

TDSB is the largest school board in Canada with almost 235,000 students in 583 schools.

Protest demonstrations were also held in front of TDSB headquarters in Toronto where the motion was scheduled to be debated. The protesters alleged that the motion will cause rifts among the minority community in the country.