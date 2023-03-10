Mini truck with stolen logs seized by foresters, vehicle snatched by locals

SHILLONG, March 10: One fully laden Mahindra pick-up van carrying 17 pieces of stolen Sal logs was detained by a patrolling team of Forest Department staff on Thursday at around 4:24 pm(IST) at Lower Wadagokre, Garo Hills. The driver was identified as Mondol.

While transporting the seized vehicle to Phulbari Range Office, more than 15 persons reportedly blocked the road at a place near Belbari Halgora. The officers were threatened by the mob who allegedly snatched the vehicle. Some of the miscreants have been identified as Zakir Hussain, Baharul Islam, Soyad Zamul and others. Sources in the know of the incident informed that an investigation has begun to get to the bottom of the crime.