Arson attack on ex-Rymbai headman’s house, 3 MeECL staff held

SHILLONG, March 10: An arson attack took place on ex-headman of Rymbai village’s house on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident occured at 10:45 pm (IST). It is learnt that the miscreants had the intention of causing loss to life and property. Altogether 11 people have been arrested so far. One of them have been identified as Deisham O. Lamurong, who was caught red-handed by the public while committing the act. The others involved disappeared taking advantage of nightfall after the crime.

Out of total arrested, three are employees of the MeECL, who assisted the miscreants by cutting off power supply to the village. Investigation is ongoing to get to the root of the matter.