Ranbir, Sharaddha starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ earns Rs 23. 5 crore in two days

Shillong, March 10: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has become the second highest grossing movie in two days after Pathaan as it was able to earn Rs 23.5 crore.

The movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned a whopping Rs 15.73 crore on the first day of its release. The Luv Ranjan directed is popular among the movie-goers apparently due to Holi and weekend.

As per the movie reviewers, the numbers are expected to improve from the third day as it is an extended weekend and the word of mouth about the movie is spreading. Acting by Ranbir and Shraddha is being appreciated by those who watched the movie.

The film would compete with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in the coming weeks. It is expected in projections that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could earn around 65-70 crore. This is for the first time that Ranbir is sharing screen with Shraddha.