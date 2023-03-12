GDS Result 2023: Department of Posts declare results for examination

Shillong, March 12: The Department of Posts has declared the results for several posts of GDS Result 2023 or Gramin Dak Sevak.

Thousands of aspirants have appeared in the examination. The Department of Posts has published the list of shortlisted candidates for the GDS Result 2023 on its official website indiapost.gov.in.

Those who had appeared in the examination can check their GDS result by following simple steps on the official website of the posts department.

India Post GDS Results has been declared for all the circles of the country including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Know the GDS Result 2023:

Visit the official website of Posts Department

Click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ tab

Then enter the region for which you have applied

Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023, and check for your name.