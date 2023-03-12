Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar: Ranbir starrer sees jump in collection

Shillong, March 12: The new Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar is on its way to create history in Bollywood after the recent movie Pathaan.

The Box office collection of the movie witnessed a massive jump on the fourth day of its release on Saturday. While the movie was earning around Rs 10 crore daily, it collected Rs 16 crore on March 11 raising expectations of the Bollywood.

Acting by both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is being appreciated besides Boney Kapoor has also made his acting debut in the movie. It is expected that Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar will gross over Rs 15 crore by Sunday evening.

The collection of the romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan had dwindled on the second and third day. The movie has earned a total of Rs 52.59 crore. It was expected by the Bollywood experts that it would be able to earn somewhere between Rs 65-70 crore, however it seems that it will now collect somewhere between Rs 85-90 crore.