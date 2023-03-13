AAP Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains to marry IPS officer

Shillong, March 13: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Harjot Singh Bains is set to marry IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav.

An engagement ceremony of Bains and Yadav was held in New Delhi yesterday after which the announcement was made. Bains is a first time MLA from Anandpur Sahib and Education Minister of Punjab.

He is considered to be a close associate of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The photos of Bains and Yadav together have gone viral on social media.

An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency. Bains has been associated with AAP since 2011 and was given a ministerial berth because of his services to the party.

He completed his BA LLB (Hons) from Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2014.