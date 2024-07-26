Assam’s Charaideo Moidam makes it to list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Guwahati, July 26: It is a proud moment in the cultural history of Assam that the state’s historic (Ahom era) Charaideo Moidam – a huge cluster of burial mounds of Ahom royal family- has been declared as a “Cultural Property” and has been added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, making it the first-ever such historical monument to be recognised with this rare distinction.

Commonly known as the “Pyramids of Assam”, the iconic Charaideo was the original capital of the Ahom Kings, built by Chaolung Sukhapa the founder of the dynasty in about 1229 CE.

Taking to ‘X’ Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “ The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji , Members of the @UNESCOWorld Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam.”