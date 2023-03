Crime Update

ATM vandalised

Sohan Sarki lodged a complaint that on March 7, unknown miscreant(s) vandalised one ATM kiosk at 101 Area, Upper Shillong.

Cattle recovered

Party Commander, F-Coy, 4th Bn., BSF, BOP SP-Tilla, West Jaintia Hills, lodged a complaint that on March 9 around 2.20 am, BSF personnel detected 13 heads of cattle abandoned by unknown smuggler(s)/miscreant(s) near BP No. 1288/MP, West Jaintia Hills.

Post Commander, BSF, BOP Hawai-Tilla, lodged a complaint that on March 8 around 8.15 pm, BSF personnel detected five heads of cattle (bullocks) abandoned by unknown smuggler(s)/miscreant(s) near BP No. 1286/MP, West Jaintia Hills.

Theft

John Peter Khongbuh lodged a complaint that on March 7, unknown miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (ML-05T-8193) from Golf Links, Shillong.