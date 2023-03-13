Crowdfunding misuse: SC notice to Guj Police on bail plea of Trinamool’s Saket Gokhale

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the Gujarat government and sought its reply within two weeks. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Gokhale, sought a shorter date for hearing but the court declined the plea.

Earlier, Singhvi had submitted that no case of cheating was made out as his client has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.

In January this year, the Gujarat High Court had declined to grant bail to Gokhale, who was arrested from Delhi subsequent to lodging of an FIR on December 28, 2022, by the Ahmedabad Police disclosing commission of offence u/s 120B, 420, 467,471 of IPC.

According to the FIR, Gokhale allegedly claimed that he was an RTI activist and a social worker on his various social media platforms, raised over Rs one crore for filing RTIs for public purposes, but utilised the money for other purposes, including personal luxuries and lavish living.