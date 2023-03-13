Meghalaya speaker takes stock of construction of new Assembly building
Shillong, Mar 13: The Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas Sangma today inspected the under construction building of the new assembly complex at New Shillong Township.
He said that they would write to the IIT Guwahati to expedite the process of giving approval to the new design of the dome to be constructed in the main hall of the building so that the construction work could be speeded up.
