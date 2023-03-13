Decapitation case: Police unearth significant clues

SHILLONG, March 12: Police have unearthed significant clues during the process of investigation into the sensational decapitation case, which has seemingly become the talk of the town.

Suspects are on watch, and very soon arrests will be made, police said.

Police earlier had revealed that the victim was last seen with two of his friends, who were supposedly in an inebriated state. Interestingly, both suspects are now on the run and police have launched a manhunt for them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a missing report was filed on March 3 at Lumdiengjri Police Station.

The victim was supposedly missing from February 26 and when police followed up on the matter, they learned that the person was last seen with two of his friends.