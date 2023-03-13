Seven hurt as car falls into gorge in EKH

SHILLONG, March 12: Seven persons including the driver were injured after a local taxi (ML 05 4420) fell into a 50-metre deep gorge on Sunday. The vehicle was ferrying the occupants towards Lyngkhoi from Mawkyrwat to attend the KJP Synod Sepngi service in Lyngkhoi, East Khasi Hills.

The mishap occurred at a short curve as the vehicle reached Lyngngai village, East Khasi Hills SP, Raghavendra Kumar MG said.

The SP said that the driver and the occupants sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital by the ambulance with the help of the Synod volunteers.

Earlier in a tragic incident, six persons who were from a missionary school based in Assam were killed after the vehicle they were on board was rammed by a truck at Sumer, Ri-Bhoi on February 26.

Condolences had poured in from the Assam Christian Forum as well as the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum while the former calling for a probe and compensation to the kin of victims.