IIT-G, Gujarat hospital ink pact on cardiac research

Guwahati, Mar 13: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, to foster cardiac research and provide digital transformation and information sharing related to cardiac diseases.

Notably, Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital is run by Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF).

The MoU was virtually signed between IIT-G officiating director Parameswar K. Iyer and PMSRF managing trustee Manoj Bhimani.

The key highlights of the collaboration include improvement of the overall digital healthcare ecosystem related to congenital heart ailments, setting up of a high-end research and development centre at IIT-G in collaboration with the Assam government, besides collaboration on digital transformation, upgrade and information sharing for the benefit of cardiac patients in the Northeast.