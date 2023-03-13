BSF holds CAP for border villagers in SWGH

Tura, Mar 13: The 28 Battalion Border Security Force, Headquarter Tura Sector on Monday, organized a civic action programme for bordering villages of South West Garo Hills along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The programme was attended by BSF officers, civil officials of Zikzak block, Police officers of South West Garo Hills districts, Nokma of bordering villages, students, teachers and villagers. During the programme, sports items for youths, agricultural tools and water storage tanks for farmers, stationeries and school bags for students were distributed.

Around 250 people from bordering villages took part in the programme.