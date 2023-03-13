Teachers call upon MDA 2.0 to resolve pending issues

Tura, Mar 13: Teachers under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA Scholl Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Monday called upon the new government to look into the issue of their long pending salaries besides others.

Addressing a memorandum to the new Education Minister in the MDA 2.0, Rakkam A Sangma, the teachers urged that the long pending grievances being faced by them be resolved once and for all.

Some of the demands made by the teachers in their memorandum include immediate release of two months’ pending salaries as well as the eight months’ pending arrears, enhancement of their existing salaries and the regularization of their services.

The memorandum to the education minister was submitted through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner.