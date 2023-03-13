Assam CID investigates HSLC exam paper leak case

Guwahati, March 13: A criminal case has been registered in connection with the alleged leakage of the General Science question paper of the ongoing HSLC examination which is being investigated by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police.

According to official reports, CID has registered a case (C/23) in this connection.

As a part of the investigation, three officials of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), which is conducting the HSLC exam, were on Monday interrogated by the CID based on an FIR filed by the Controller of Examinations.

Notably, subsequent to the cancellation of the HSLC General Science exam over alleged question paper leak, Assam director-general of police GP Singh said in a tweet, “Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13, 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam. A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law.”

On Sunday, SEBA had decided to cancel the General Science exam after the question paper allegedly went viral on social media.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards across all the centres in the state. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination at JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students Union on Monday staged a protest against the HSLC exam paper leak. According to reports from Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, members of AASU also burnt an effigy of education minister Ranoj Pegu along with the chairman of SEBA.

AASU has also demanded the education minister’s resignation and asked him to accept his failures at the earliest.

In the same vein, the Assam Trinamool Congress has condemned the question paper leakage and demanded the resignation of state education minister Ranoj Pegu and that of SEBA chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain.

A protest demonstration was also staged by the youth wing of the Assam Trinamool Congress in front of the SEBA office here on Monday afternoon.