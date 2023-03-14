Amid BJP-Cong tussle, AAP enters Rajasthan

Shillong, March 14: While the Congress and BJP are engrossed in battle against each other, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made an entry into Rajasthan with a ‘Tiranga Rally’.

The rally was organized in Jaipur which was attended by hundreds of locals and AAP workers. Assembly polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held this year.

During his election pitch, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal attacked Congress’s Ashok Gehlot and BJP’s Vasundhara Raje.

“Both Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje are good friends. They should give a chance to common man too (to become friends)” he said during the rally.

AAP is projecting itself as the third option in the state which witnesses a revolving door system of power where the incumbent is voted out every 5 years. Last time it was Congress and if the voters follow the tradition, BJP stands the chance of winning but AAP’s entry could change the metrics in the state.

However, as per reports BJP in Rajasthan is riddled with internal differences with rift between senior most leader of the state – Vasundhara Raje – with the central leadership of the saffron party.