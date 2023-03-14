NIA raids several locations in Kashmir in terror funding case

Shillong, March 14: Tightening its noose over the terror network in Kashmir valley, National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided several locations in a terror funding case.

NIA has been investigating the terror funding case in Kashmir for a long time and has conducted raids in entire Jammu and Kashmir time and again and arrested many people involved in the nexus.

Raids were today conducted at the houses of suspects of terror funding in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian districts of Kashmir. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) accompanied the NIA teams conducting raids at different locations.

A person associated with the media, identified as Pulwama resident Sartaj Altaf Bhat, was detained by the NIA. Bhat works for a local news outlet.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also raided the houses of Hurriyat leaders last week over terror funding.