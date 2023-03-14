Assam Rifles arrest one with fake currency notes

Guwahati, March 14: Assam Rifles personnel in a joint operation with Patharkandi Police Station in in South Assam apprehended one person along with counterfeit Indian currency notes today.

Acting on a tip-off from Drugs and FICN, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police personnel from Patharkandi Police Station.

The operation party apprehended Nizamudhin Laskar along with counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 15,44,000.

The individual along with counterfeit Indian currency notes was handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.