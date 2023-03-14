BSF thwart medicine smuggling bid in SGH  

Tura, March 14: In a breakthrough in its fight against illegal substance abuse, BSF troops from South Garo Hills have managed to foil a possible smuggling bid by seizing a huge cache of medicines from a jungle.

Acting on specific tip-off, troops of 181 Bn BSF Meghalaya deployed at Gasuapara area seized medicines worth Rs 11.8 Lakhs hidden in the jungle area close to International Border on Monday. The consignment is suspected to have been hidden there by smugglers for further crossing over to Bangladesh during night hours through unfenced patches of the international border.

The seized medicines were later handed over to the Customs Office, Dalu in west Garo Hills.