Opposition parties demand probe in Adani issue; MPs march to ED office

Shillong, March 15: To oppose the alleged use of central agencies against opposition leaders and demanding probe in allegations against businessman Gautam Adani, many opposition parties started a march against the central government in New Delhi.

The march, which was underway at the time of filing of this report, was taken out from Parliament to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office against raids on opposition leaders and also to demand an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Delhi police have been deployed in numbers to stop the opposition leaders from reaching the ED office. Barricades and water cannons have also been stationed near the ED office.

It is believed that Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, may not join the march.

US short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani group was engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud. However the Adani group has refuted the allegations calling them baseless.

A 6 member committee was set up by the Supreme Court to probe the issue.