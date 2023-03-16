Uproar in Parliament likely as Rahul Gandhi set to make appearance after Londin visit

Politics
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 16: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to make an appearance after his London visit, Parliament is set to witness uproar.

BJP is continuously asking for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks he made on democracy in India during his UK visit. Members of BJP and opposition have been disrupting the proceedings of the house and the second half budget session has turned out to be a washout.

While the opposition is taking on the government on the controversy regarding businessman Gautam Adani, the BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

