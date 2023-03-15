How to prevent fast-spreading H3N2 virus in India?

Shillong, March 15: There is a sense of panic among people as the H3N2 virus is spreading its tentacles across the country. At least seven persons who were infected with the virus have died so far in different states.

With symptoms of common cold, the H3N2 influenza has come as another health issue after Covid-19 which infected millions of people across the globe. Doctors believe that sudden change in weather conditions resulted in rapid spread of the virus.

Those infected with H3N2 complain of cough, sore throat, chest infection, running nose and in some cases vomiting and nausea.

The Ministry of Health has shared guidelines that can help prevent a person from getting infected with H3N2.

Prevention of H3N2 includes wearing a mask in public and social interactions, avoiding touching face and nose, covering mouth while sneezing and coughing to stop the spread of the virus. Doctors have also asked the people to drink plenty of water to avoid the virus.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has already advised the doctors not to prescribe antibiotics. Doctors say maintaining hygiene is very important to avoid contracting H3N2.