Pakistan Rangers join police to arrest former PM Imran Khan

Shillong, March 15: A day after police in Pakistan failed to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rangers were sent in to aid the police.

Heavy deployment of police and Rangers was made in Lahore ahead of the second attempt to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. His home in Zaman Park was surrounded by supporters who did not allow the police to enter the residence even on Tuesday.

Pitched battles were witnessed on Tuesday as the police tried to arrest the leader. Several policemen were injured after which the government decided to send in Rangers.

The policemen were seen early morning in riot gear as they tried to block the entry roads to the area. Imran is being arrested after court orders in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Tweeted, “Clearly ‘arrest’ claim was mere drama because real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent”.

Supporters of Imran Khan claimed that Rangers have fired bullets on them in which some of them were reportedly injured. Khan also uploaded pictures of the bullets and slammed the Rangers for taking part in the police operation.