Maha govt accepts most demands of farmers, ‘long march’ halts in Thane

By Agencies

Mumbai, March 16: In what is perceived as a major victory for the farmers, the Maharashtra government on Thursday evening accepted almost all demands of the peasants, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, after which the farmers’ Nashik-Mumbai “long march” wasAhalted en route at Vashind in Thane.

“We had very fruitful negotiations on all issues and most have been resolveda I shall make a statement in the legislature tomorrow morning,” Shinde said, after emerging from a marathon meeting with over a dozen leaders of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Confirming the developments from the AIKS side, CPI-M MLA Vinod Nikole said that most pertaining to the jurisdiction of the state have been sorted out while those in the Centre’s ambit have yet to be resolved.

“Accordingly, we have decided to halt the ‘long march’ at Vashind. The agitation is not called off till the government issues the relevant orders right up to the district level to implement our demands within the next two days,” Nikole told media persons.

