5 phones wrapped around inmate’s leg in Delhi jail recovered

According to a senior prison official, on March 14, one under trial prisoner identified as Almas a.k.a Allu, who belongs to the Nasir gang was brought back to Central Jail no. 11 (Mandoli) at about 1 p.m. by DAP 3rd Bn escort after his court production.

“His leg was wrapped in bandages. On his suspicious movement in the ‘deodhy’ area (handing over area) he was thoroughly searched and frisked. During this course five mobile phones were recovered from bandages wrapped on his leg,” the official said.

“Necessary information brought to the notice of the local police,” the official added.