4th teachers seek service regularization, equal salary

Tura, March 17: Following in the footsteps of their counterparts in other categories, the All Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association on Friday met Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and submitted a memorandum, seeking the regularization of their services.

In its memorandum, a copy of which was forwarded to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the teachers demanded that they are paid their salaries at par with their other counterparts like the Adhoc Upper Primary School teachers, Government Upper Primary School teachers and the Deficit Upper Primary School teachers. The teachers are also seeking the regular disbursement of salaries as well as 5% annual increment.

The teachers, in their memorandum pointed out that they were appointed as Assistant Upper Primary School teachers after fulfilling all the requisite qualification as per the NCTE but that the government changed their category to 4th teachers only in 2012 without any reason or justification.

Pointing out that they have been rendering their services for decades with equal workload as their other counterparts from other categories, the teachers urged the government to look into their genuine demands at the earliest.