Policemen atop horses stop man talking over phone while driving in UK

Shillong, March 17: In an unusual event that took place in the United Kingdom, two policemen mounted on horseback chased down a man who was spotted talking on phone while driving.

The cops on horseback chased the man and stopped him. The police in the UK are these days strictly enforcing adherence to the driving norms. They are specifically trying to bring down the cases where people talk over the phone while driving.

Avon and Somerset Police’s road safety unit shared the incident on Twitter wherein two police officials on horses were seen chasing down a silver car. Upon stopping the driver, the police told him, “You know you shouldn’t be using your phone.”

The driver replied, “No, no music. I have a problem.” The officer then replied, “But you’re driving and you’re on the phone and I can see there’s a phone call ongoing.”

“Officers from ASPoliceHorses have been supporting OpTelecom, our operation to clamp down on the risk posed by drivers who use their phone at the wheel. This driver was sighted and stopped on East Reach, Taunton Drivers face 6 points and £200 fine if caught using a phone,” the road policing unit wrote on Twitter.