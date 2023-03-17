Can ChatGPT-4 actually replace these 20 human jobs?

Shillong, March 17: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made rapid strides in different fields. These advancements may not replace humans from many jobs, for now, but it may make an impact in the coming time.

The recently launched ChatGPT, an open AI, is creating buzz across the globe as it provides detailed responses to instructions provided by users.

While the creators of ChatGPT made it to help and benefit users, it has become more powerful and there are fears of it replacing human jobs. Employees in certain industries fear losing jobs to the AI after the launch of ChatGPT.

Open AI even launched the advanced version of ChatGPT- GPT 4. However, the company said that AI chatbot cannot replace humans and is built for people, yet to test the capabilities of the new advanced GPT-4 a Twitter user asked the AI itself on whom it can replace.

Prashanth Rangaswamy asked GPT-4 to name 20 jobs that the AI platform can replace. The 20 jobs that GPT-4 claimed can be replaced included Data Entry Clerk, Customer Service Representative, Proofreader, Paralegal, Bookkeeper, Translator, Copywriter, Market Research Analyst, Social Media Manager, Appointment Scheduler, Telemarketer, Virtual Assistant, Transcriptionist, News Reporter, Travel Agent, Tutor, Technical Support Analyst, Email Marketer, Content Moderator, Recruiter.