AIIMS-Delhi to set up state-of-art robotic surgery training facility

New Delhi, March 18: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital here.

The AIIMS, Delhi, has already floated an expression of interest to establish a robotic training facility on its campus.

“In line with that, AIIMS, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility which will deliver clinical education and impart surgical robotic skills on a not-for-profit basis to residents and faculties of AIIMS and other teaching institutes with MeHNAT (Medtronic Hugo and AIIMS training) in robotic surgery,” a statement said.

The aim is to upskill healthcare professionals on robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries through technical and procedural training.

This in turn will enrich the clinical community and enhance patient outcomes by utilizing procedural and evidence-based medical education activities.

This is the first-of-its-kind robotic training facility for healthcare professionals in a government setup in India and also the first faculty-led procedural training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Equipment with 5G network

To enable maximum utilization of modern communication technology for patient care, teaching, research, and good governance, AIIMS has decided to equip itself with a 5G network by June 30, officials said.

A five-member committee has been constituted to expedite the process, said an office memorandum, issued by the director Prof M Srinivas.

“In line with the current trends and to enable maximum utilization of modern communication

technology for patient care, teaching, research, good governance, and optimal deployment of

Integrated Medical University Information System (IMUIS), it is desirable that the entire AIIMS, New Delhi campus has good strength of 5G mobile network to enable robust mobile and data connectivity inside the buildings,” Srinivas said.

The committee will be headed by Prof Vivek Tandon, Department of Neurosurgery AIIMS, and members include Dr. Vivek Gupta (computer facility), superintending engineer Jitendra Saxena and Dr. Vikas from telecommunications as a member secretary of the committee, and Sunita Cherodath, senior deputy director general, department of telecommunication will be a special invitee.

Strong 5G connectivity shall also help AIIMS, New Delhi in the implementation of

casualty and eICU solutions across its main and outreach campuses like NCI Jhajjar which shall in turn enable senior faculty to provide their expert advice during off-duty hours, vacations, etc. as well.

According to administration officials, the AIIMS in Delhi has a daily footfall of approximately 50,000 and good mobile connectivity is essential. It has been noted that currently there are many dark spots in the Institute with nil to very poor mobile connectivity which is causing great discomfort to patients, staff, and visitors alike.

Also, there is very limited 3G/4G data connectivity in the majority of the areas and 5G connectivity is nearly nil inside the Institute buildings. (ANI)