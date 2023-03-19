Four killed, 28 hurt after bus overturns in J&K

Srinagar, March 18: Four people hailing from Bihar were killed and 28 injured when their bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in the Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, were killed in the accident, the officials said, adding that 28 passengers were injured, of whom 23 were admitted to various hospitals.

LG Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people. “I am deeply anguished by the unfortunate bus accident in Awantipora today, in which precious lives have been lost and many others have been injured. I have issued instruction to the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons,” Sinha wrote on Twitter. (PTI)