Rs 1525 for a 21 Km trip, passenger left baffled in Delhi

Shillong, March 19: A passenger was left baffled when she was asked to shell out Rs 1525 for a ride of 21 Km in Delhi.

This happened with a Delhi-based woman who took a ride from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Chittaranjan Park recently after which she raised the issue with the company.

After the driver told her about the bill at the end of the journey, she paid it but later raised the concern with Uber.

Reportedly, the Uber representatives told the customer that the reason behind the inflated bill was due to an error in the GPS tracking system.

A refund of Rs 900 covering the extra charges of the ride was also offered to the woman and the amount was credited in the woman’s Uber wallet. After an investigation, the company found that an inter-state charge was also included in the bill even as the woman did not cross any state border. A Municipal Corporation tax was also imposed twice in the bill.

An Uber representative told a media outlet that it was a case of miscalculation but the issue was resolved after the customer raised a complaint.