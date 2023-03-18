Central varsities in NE exempted from CUET for 2023-24

Guwahati, March 18: The central universities located in North Eastern Region have been allowed to take admission into colleges affiliated to them as per the past practice instead of on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the year 2023-24.

Similar, exemption was granted for the year 2022-23 too.

The exemption has been granted because of the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure etc., as impediment in conducting the CUET in the North Eastern Region.

A letter of Government of India (GoI) addressed to the University Grant Commission in this regard mentioned the following central varsities — Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Manipur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University , NEHU.

It also mentioned HNBGU, Uttarakhand.

The GoI letter has requested the UGC to issue necessary notifications in this regard.