Central, state govts responsible for situation in Punjab: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

While speaking to the media, Badal on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab have been defaming Punjabis for political gains.

She said: “Those who are raising questions on Singh’s connections today, where were you when he was roaming for 6 months? Was the Centre’s intelligence agency sleeping during that time?”

She questioned that why did the the state government not initiate action against Singh a month ago.

Badal alleged that efforts were being made to vitiate the atmosphere of Punjab and demanded for action to be taken against the guilty, but not against the people who are being falsely picked by under Singh’s name.

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Badal said that he had sought a chance from the people of Punjab but is silent over the situation in the state today.

In reference to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Badal said that Kejriwal had appointed an incompetent chief minister in the state and the law and order situation has been getting worse.