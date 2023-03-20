CRPF Day celebrated in Tura

TURA, March 20: A friendly football between CRPF personnel and local residents was on Monday, March 20, organized by the 120 Bn CRPF in Tura as part of its celebration of the 84th CRPF Day.

Commemorating the granting of the President’s colour to the force, the occasion was a day earlier celebrated at its battalion headquarters in Tura. During the celebration, force commandant along with other ranks paid homage to the martyrs with a wreath laying ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the commandant, after receiving ceremonial guard of honour in the quarter guard, explained to the troops regarding relevance of the day and the contribution of CRPF in nation building.

All officers of the unit and force personnel participated in the celebration.