District Magistrate promulgates Section 144 in East Garo Hills

By Agencies

 

Williamnagar, March 20: East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Jagdish Chelani, has passed an order thereby imposing Section 144 of the CrPC for prohibiting  the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of Chinese manjha, nylon, synthetic or glass-coated thread for kite flying in the district.

According to the order, the use of Chinese manjha, nylon, synthetic or glass-coated threads for kite flying is posing serious threat to humans and environment and several accidents have reportedly been taken place in the past due to use of these threads.

